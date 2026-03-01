'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' released amid controversy, drawing mixed audience reactions. While some viewers praised it for raising awareness, others criticized it as propaganda. Protests led to a cancelled screening in Kannur.

'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' has finally opened in theatres after a major controversy which stirred an intense public debate, political reactions, and even legal scrutiny in the weeks leading up to its premiere. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, 'The Kerala Story 2' resumed screenings in cinema halls on Friday evening, with audiences from Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana turning out to catch the shows despite calls for protests in some regions.

Mixed Audience Reactions Emerge

As people in Mumbai rushed to theatres to watch the film, the reactions were mixed, with some praising while others appeared disappointed. One of them told ANI, "I didn't like the film as I found it to be propaganda-driven and exaggerated. The first Kerala Story film was good, but this was not up to the mark. I didn't find it convincing. The direction and cinematography looks weak."

On the contrary, a fan advocated for more such films. "I think we need more such films to bring out the truth. The way this film has portrayed every religion, people should know the truth about their culture and the society. People should come with their families and watch the film. There is nothing wrong in it," he said.

An audience member rejected claims of 'The Kerala Story 2' being propaganda-driven, and added, "I liked the film. I had zero expectations but it was very good. It creates awareness. I believe more such films should be made."

Sanjeev Kumar from Hyderabad expressed high expectations from the film, stating that he watched the first film and liked it.

A viewer from Kozhikode, Kerala explained how films like 'The Kerala Story 2' will help raise awareness about the social structure and evil misdoings. "Everyone should come and watch the film. It's good for the society," he said.

"This film is based on a social evil. Not just Hindus, but even Muslims and Christians should watch the film. The kids from the Muslim families are also at risk," a woman said.

Protests and Legal Hurdles

Earlier, protests were witnessed across various states, with many groups demanding to ban the screenings of 'The Kerala Story 2'. A scheduled screening of the film in Kannur was cancelled on Saturday following a protest by activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). The protest saw the tearing and burning of movie posters outside theatres, leading to clashes and forcing organisers to refund ticket holders.

The Kerala High Court had lifted an earlier stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2' on Friday, allowing cinemas to resume screenings.