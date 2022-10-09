Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gandhada Gudi Trailer Out: Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film gets a thumbs up from PM Modi

    Gandhada Gudi, the final film by the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, is set to release in theatres on October 28. Dedicated Puneet lovers can hardly contain their excitement as they prepare to meet their Appu in the forthcoming docu-drama.

    Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, Gandhada Gudi, is slated to hit the theatres on October 28. Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans are enthusiastic to see their Appu on the big screen for the last time in the upcoming film. The makers of Gandhada Gudi, PRK Productions, shared a much-awaited trailer, which PM Modi praised on his Tweet. 

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, on Twitter shared a Tweet saying, Namaste @narendramodi ಅವರೇ, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person." (SIC) 

    To which PM shared her tweet and wrote, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour." (SIC)

    The makers also unveiled a new poster of Gandhada Gudi in the announcement tweet. Puneeth gazed at a distance in the poster, enclosed by lush greenery. Also, Puneeth and Amogavarsha were also seen laughing and giving high five to each other in the poster.

    Previously, the release date of Gandhada Gudi was shared by Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, on Twitter. She captioned the post expressing, “Appu’s last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love.”

    Two months after the passing of Puneeth, the teaser for Gandhada Gudi was made public. His in-house company, PRK Productions, provides the funding for Gandhada Gudi. Amoghavarsha JS and Puneeth Rajkumar both appear in the film. Wildlife filmmaker Amogavarsha is well-known for his wildlife documentaries.

     

