Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctors say singer’s condition is critical; put on ventilator again

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health has reportedly deteriorated once again. She continues to remain in the ICU.

Image: Getty Images

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra for nearly a month now. The singer’s condition has reportedly deteriorated once again, said the doctors treating her.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in the initial days of January. She was admitted after she contracted Covid-19 and was also undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

According to ANI, Lata Mangeshkar continues to be on a ventilator. The news agency quoted Dr Pratit Samdani, who is leading the team of doctors treating Mangeshkar, saying: “She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors."

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation

Lata Mangeshkar had recovered from Covid-19. The information of her recovery from Covid-19 was shared by Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope. The minister, on January 30, said that Mangeshkar was responding to the treatment, was put off the ventilator and was also recovering.

Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah too had confirmed the news of the veteran singer’s recovery. In an interview with a media house, Shah had said that Mangeshkar was recovering and was also stable. Shah had said that Didi was stable and alert. She had also thanked all of Mangeshkar’s fans who prayed for the singer’s recovery, adding that Mangeshkar is a fighter as well as a winner.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

While the health condition of Lata Mangeshkar has deteriorated once again, fans of the legendary singer have been praying for her speedy recovery and discharge from the hospital. Previously, Mangeshkar’s younger sister and veteran singer, Asha Bhosle had said that puja was also performed at Mangeshkar’s residence for her speedy recovery.

The legendary singer, fondly called the ‘Nightingale of India’ has sung over 30,000 songs across multiple languages. With her career spanning over seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar has blessed the music industry with her melodious songs. Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in the year 2001.