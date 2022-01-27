  • Facebook
    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

    Lata Mangeshkar's family has said the legendary singer is showing signs of improvement through her official Twitter account. But she is still in ICU.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar showed signs of improvement and was taken off the ventilator as a trial, her family said in their latest health update. 

    The 92-old singer has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital since early January after testing positive for COVID-19. Her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani treated the singer for COVID and pneumonia; her family said earlier that she had mild COVID symptoms and had been taken to ICU as a precaution because of her age.

    The latest update reads: "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes." Read the statement tweeted by Late Mangeshkar's official handle.

    Lata Mangeshkar's family also tweet against spreading rumours about her condition. Earlier this week, a tweet read: "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you." 

    Politician and former actress Smriti Irani also circulated an appeal from the family to avoid speculating about Lata Mangeshkar's health.

    Lata Mangeshkar is popularly called the Nightingale of India and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. 

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
