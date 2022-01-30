  • Facebook
    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation

    Lata Mangeshkar will continue to be under observation in ICU: Dr Pratit Samdani, said, "health condition has marginally improved."
     

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
    Good news for all, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health improves day by day. However, she continues to be under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The latest reports suggest that Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has marginally improved. Two days ago, her ventilator support was removed. Her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital, says the singer will continue under observation in the ICU for a few more days.

    Earlier, it was posted on Lata's Twitter account that the singer was given a TRIAL of extubation. Singer's close friend Anusha Srinivasan communicated that, "she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes." 

    The legendary singer's team recently requested everyone not to spread any 'disturbing rumours' about Lata Didi's health. Taking to Twitter, the singer team wrote, "Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you."

    Earlier this month, Lata didi was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, her team has been sharing her health updates regularly with her fans.

    Also Read: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

    In an interview with TOI, Lata's sister singer Asha Bhosle said, "They aren't allowing anybody, but I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. Severe restrictions and protocols are being followed given the ongoing pandemic. Besides, I am not very well - a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID, just a bit under the weather."

    Also Read: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

    Lata is popularly called the Nightingale of India and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
