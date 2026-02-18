Landlord is finally gearing up for its digital debut after a modest theatrical run. Here’s when and where the Duniya Vijay starrer social drama is likely to stream online soon.

The Kannada film Landlord entered 2026 with decent buzz but struggled to make a big impact at the box office. Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, the film featured Duniya Vijay in the lead role and Raj B Shetty as the antagonist. Despite its strong theme around social inequality and land rights, the film failed to match the commercial success of similar socially driven dramas in recent years.

Struggle at the Box Office

Much like Kaatera, Landlord explored the oppression of marginalized communities by the powerful. However, the emotional connect and theatrical pull that worked for earlier films did not translate here. Another challenge during its release was the absence of confirmed satellite and OTT deals, which affected its overall reach and visibility among a wider audience at that time.

OTT and Satellite Buzz Grows

Now, industry buzz suggests a turnaround for the film. Reports indicate that Zee Network has acquired both satellite and digital rights. This seems like a logical move, considering that films like Guru Shishyaru and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana performed well on the same platform. An official announcement regarding the streaming premiere is expected soon, raising curiosity among fans who missed the theatrical run.

Likely Streaming Timeline

If the usual 30-day window is followed, Landlord could arrive on OTT around late February 2026. However, with Raakshasa, produced by Tharun Sudhir, slated for release on February 20, a slightly later date, possibly February 27, looks more realistic. The film’s music by Ajaneesh Loknath and performances by actors like Achyuth Kumar and Rachita Ram add further appeal for its digital debut.

