OTT Release This Week: New Movies & Web Series to Stream Between Feb 16–22
Like every week, several new films and web series are releasing on OTT this week. From action and comedy to romantic dramas, viewers can enjoy fresh content across platforms. Check the latest OTT releases.
1. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Hindi Film)
A rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans. Streams on Prime Video from Feb 19, 2026, in Hindi.
2. Chatha Pacha (Malayalam Film)
Action-comedy on Netflix from Feb 19. In 5 languages including Hindi. Stars Arjun Ashokan.
3. Kennedy (Hindi Film)
Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. Streams on Zee5 from February 20, 2026, in Hindi.
4. Lucky: The Superstar (Tamil Film)
Political comedy-drama on JioHotstar from Feb 20. In 7 languages. Stars G.V. Prakash Kumar.
5. Rakshasa (Kannada Web Series)
A suspense crime thriller by Suhan Prasad. Stars Vijay Raghavendra and Mayuri Kyatari. Streams on Zee5 from February 20, 2026, in Kannada.
These 8 series and films are also coming to OTT this week:-
- Last Week Tonight S13 (Talk Show): Feb 16 (JioHotstar)
- Reality Check (Docu-series): Feb 16 (Netflix)
- 56 Days (Thriller): Feb 18 (Prime Video)
- The Night Agent S3 (Action): Feb 19 (Netflix)
