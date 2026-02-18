Why Salman Khan Is Still Single at 60? Father Salim Khan Reveals the Real Reason
Why Salman Khan is still unmarried: Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is in the hospital. His condition is now said to be stable. Salman is Salim's only child who isn't married. But why? Salim himself revealed the reason during an interview.
Salman Khan's mindset is why he couldn't get married
In a chat with Komal Nahta, Salim Khan said there's a contradiction in Salman's thinking, a big reason he's not married. He said, 'There's a contradiction in his thinking.'
Who is Salman Khan attracted to?
Salim says, 'Salman is drawn to exciting, good-looking people he works with. An attraction develops, and 90% of the time, it's his heroine. Then they commit and fall in love.'
Salman Khan wanted his wife to stay home after marriage
Salim Khan said, 'Actresses want a career, but Salman wants his wife to stay home.' He added that Salman looks for his mother in his partners, trying to change them. 'That's not possible,' he concluded.
What kind of wife did Salman Khan want?
Salim explains, 'Salman wants his partner to drop kids at school like his mom did. He wants her to make breakfast, help with homework, and handle all household chores a mother does. Expecting this from an actress isn't possible. Even if she tries, it's not easy.'
Salman Khan has been linked with many heroines
Salman Khan has been linked with many women. His first serious affair was with Shaheen Jaffrey. Later, he was linked with actresses like Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif. His name was also linked with Iulia Vantur.
