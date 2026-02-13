O Romeo Actor Shahid Kapoor Best Movies To Watch On OTT This Weekend
Shahid Kapoor's new movie was released in theaters on Friday. Along with this film, released around Valentine's Day, you can watch some of his fantastic movies at home this weekend on various OTT platforms
Haider
Shahid Kapoor's Haider, set against the Kashmir conflict, stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tabu. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it has an 8-star IMDb rating. Watch it on Netflix, Prime Video, or ZEE5.
Udta Punjab
Shahid Kapoor's film Udta Punjab got a 7.7 rating on IMDb. It exposes the grim reality of drug abuse in Punjab. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, it also stars Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. You can watch it on Netflix.
Kabir Singh
Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Kabir Singh, rated 7 on IMDb, is about a gifted but self-destructive surgeon. Kiara Advani co-stars. You can watch this intense drama on Netflix.
Jab We Met
Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is a love story about two strangers, starring Shahid and Kareena Kapoor. Rated 7.9 on IMDb, it's on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, and MX Player.
Chup Chup Ke
Priyadarshan's Chup Chup Ke, rated 7.1 on IMDb, is a comedy about a man pretending to be deaf and mute. It has a huge star cast. Watch it on Netflix and Prime Video.
Vivah
Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah is a romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Rated 6.7 on IMDb, you can watch it on Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5.
Kaminey
Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, rated 7.4 on IMDb, is a crime thriller about twin brothers. It stars Priyanka Chopra. Watch it on Netflix and Prime Video.
