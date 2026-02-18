John Abraham's Goa Aces JA Racing won the Indian Racing Festival 2026. Drivers and team owners stressed that increased fan support, visibility, accessibility, and bureaucratic support are crucial for unlocking motorsport's potential in India.

The Indian Racing Festival 2026 concluded with John Abraham's Goa Aces JA Racing clinching the top position after the two-day race event. Following the high-andernaline show, the race drivers across the grid agreed that India's motorsport moment is gathering pace, but sustained fan support, visibility and accessibility will be key to unlocking its full potential in India.

Drivers' Verdict: Fan Support and Visibility are Key

In an interview with ANI, Divy Nandan, one of the highly anticipated arrivals from the Hyderabad Black Birds, owned by actor Naga Chaitanya, highlighted the need for strong fan support to increase motorsport's relevance in India. "I think, most importantly, the fans, if they actively start supporting and following Indian drivers then motor sports popularity can increase in India. I think the whole nation has to come together for us to be able to pull off a proper championship in India, a FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile)-recognised championship in India. I think if F1 comes, I think it'll be great as well," said Divy Nandan.

Divy's thoughts were echoed by the Indian race driver Ishaan Madesh of Speed Demons Delhi, owned by actor Arjun Kapoor. He pointed out the limited promotion and visibility of motorsports in India, calling it one of the primary reasons for the lack of "recognition" of such car racing sports in India. "I think the main thing is, first, it (motorsports) didn't have a lot of recognition. Not a lot of advertisement on it, and then obviously, it's a very expensive sport. So, I think that's one of the reasons why motorsports don't have the recognition that it needs," said Ishaan Madesh.

Winner's Optimism and The Future of Indian Motorsport

However, Roul Hyman, who emerged victorious at the Indian Racing Festival Goa 2026, expressed optimism about the increasing popularity of motorsports in India. He believes that events like the Indian Racing Festival and city-based street races will accelerate motorsport's growth in India, leading to a stronger fan base and competition level in the future. "To be racing here, which is obviously what I love doing, and be a part of making the sport higher as a profile here in India, it's a great privilege. I think it's going to progress exponentially. I think with the amount of work that is being done, championships like IRL, the Indian F4. And then, in addition to new circuits being built. So, in the next couple of years, I think we'll see a few new circuits in the country," said Roul.

Roul calls the live moto racing an action which is "harder to overlook." He expressed his gratitude to be a part of such events in India, including the Indian Racing Festival 2026 and other motor racing events in India. "When you're racing on the streets of a city, then, you're bringing the sport to the fans, and I think that's the most important thing. I think when you put the sport in front of them, it's hard to ignore. So, hopefully, we can create more fans like that, and I'm grateful to be a part of it. I'm excited to see what the future holds," said Roul Hyman.

The Indian Racing Festival was not only a popcorn-watching event like a commercial action-motor-racing film, but it also served to educate the public about the sport. Each team in the event consisted of two Indian drivers and two foreign drivers. One of the fans of motorsport, Rohan Shah, who arrived in Goa for the racing festival, called the event a learning opportunity for Indian racers to develop their skills and adapt to the competitive environment. "I think it will definitely do a lot for Indian motorsport in the future. I think being part of it, there are a lot of experienced drivers as well. So, for the young Indian drivers to share the grid with them and be on the same track, it will definitely help them learn," Rohan Shah.

Team Owners Weigh In: A Call for Support

With the racing festivals in India, India's motorsport ecosystem is gathering momentum in the nation, but the journey is still long for the Indian fans. The Indian drivers, however, are optimistic because they perceive the regular city-based racing events as a key to building visibility and nurturing talent. Actor John Abraham also echoes the sentiment of Indian racers, calling out "bureaucratic support" for the growth of motorsports in India. "Formula 1 is the most-watched motorsport in the world. I think motorsport in India will grow. We need government and bureaucratic support. We need them to be proactive and be very supportive," said John Abraham while talking to ANI.

Indian Racing Festival 2026: A Closer Look

The Indian Racing Festival was held in Goa and ran for two days on February 14 and 15. A total of six moto racing teams participated. Further attention to the weekend was a roster of high-profile team owners from sports and cinema. John Abraham leads the Goa Aces JA Racing, while Arjun Kapoor backs Speed Demons Delhi. Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly fronts the Kolkata Royal Tigers, with Naga Chaitanya owning the Hyderabad Black Birds. Southern representation continues with Kichcha Sudeep and Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru, while Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand heads Chennai Turbo Riders.

The on-track highlight saw Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend guide Goa Aces JA Racing to a memorable relay-format victory with a combined time of 42:11.779. The win marks Goa Aces JA Racing's 10th victory in the Indian Racing Festival and reinforces how teamwork and composure are decisive on a street circuit where fortunes can change instantly. (ANI)