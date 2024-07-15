Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    The film "Kill" initially had a limited release in Kerala with 21 shows, but due to positive word-of-mouth and audience demand, the number of shows increased to 234, resulting in a significant jump in box office collections.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    In the age of OTT platforms, viewers prioritize compelling content over language barriers. The pandemic-era surge in OTT popularity has led to a significant increase in Indian audiences exploring films in various languages. This shift has expanded the reach of Malayalam cinema to global audiences. Notably, a recent Bollywood film featuring a new lead actor has garnered immense appreciation in Kerala's theaters, reflecting the evolving tastes of the audience.

    The movie "Kill" has generated significant buzz among film enthusiasts in Kerala. The film was termed the 'most violent movie' ever seen on the Indian big screen. After debuting at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7, 2023, the film was released in India on July 5, initially showing in a handful of theaters. However, positive audience feedback and online reviews created a surge in demand, leading to a wider release in approximately 80 theaters across the state by its second week.

    According to Cinitrak, a leading tracking agency, the film "Kill" had a modest start in Kerala with just 21 shows on its release day. However, by Saturday, July 13, the number of shows had skyrocketed to 234, indicating a significant surge in demand. The film's collection in Kerala also saw a remarkable jump, with Saturday's earnings standing at Rs 19.51 lakhs and the total collection till Saturday reaching Rs 73.29 lakhs. 

    The movie features newcomer Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role, along with Ashish Vidyarthi, who is the only familiar face for Malayali audiences. Theater owners in Kerala are astonished by the film's unexpected success.

    The film also stars Raghav Juyal, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan. The action thriller film was written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain.

