    Chiranjeevi turns 69: Actor begins day with Tirumala darshan; fans start celebration [WATCH]

    Celebrating his 69th birthday, megastar Chiranjeevi commenced the day with a visit to the sacred Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala, accompanied by his mother and wife. The veteran actor, who is a beloved figure in Indian cinema, opted for a spiritual start, seeking blessings for the year ahead

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    On the occasion of his 69th birthday, megastar Chiranjeevi began his celebrations with a spiritual visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. He was joined by his mother and wife as they sought the blessings of Lord Balaji. Chiranjeevi, dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans, was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in Tirumala before he proceeded to the temple, where he donned traditional attire for the visit. The actor’s fans have already started commemorating his special day with enthusiasm.

    A dedicated fan of Chiranjeevi offered prayers at the Tirupati temple, seeking blessings for the actor and his family. Chiranjeevi, a stalwart in Indian cinema, has made a lasting impact through his work in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. His remarkable career includes iconic films such as ‘Vijetha,’ ‘Indra,’ ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.,’ and his recent release, ‘Bholaa Shankar.’

    Starting his journey in the film industry in 1978 with ‘Punadhirallu,’ Chiranjeevi has continued to captivate audiences with his diverse roles and performances. In recognition of his contributions to the arts, he was recently honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. This prestigious award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 9.

