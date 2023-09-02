Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi box office day 1 collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film mints Rs 16 crores

    Kushi hit theatres on Friday, September 1. The movie is getting accolades and rave reviews from fans, netizens and audiences. The movie is deemed a hit. The romantic drama Telugu film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda got a good head start in theatres on Friday as it garnered Rs 16 crores.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    After the success of Mahanati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are back again with a romantic film Kushi, that recorded a strong opening in theatres on Friday. The Tamil film opened at a whopping ₹16 crore for all languages, according to the early estimates reported by a noted regional entertainment portal. According to a regional portal, the film's Telugu version recorded an occupancy of around 59.13 percent, while the Tamil version had an overall 40.12 percent occupancy. With a ₹16 crore opening, the film can do well this weekend.

    ALSO READ: Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's steamy scene goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

    The movie is about how Vijay's Viplav and Samantha's Aaradhya fall in love during their individual vacation in Kashmir. But their families get involved to make them apart. To prove families wrong, the duo get married. But their marriage hits a roadblock when differences emerge between them. Their relatable but lovely world of romance with bittersweet moments is the centre of the narrative.

    Samantha has been on a break from work and was vacationing in Bali before returning to India for promotions of Kushi. She joined Vijay at the Kushi musical concert in Hyderabad last month. The duo set the stage on fire as they danced to the romantic numbers from the film. The film has lovely songs like Na Rojaa Nuvve, Aradhya, Yedhaki Oka Gaayam, Osi Pellama and the Kushi title song.

    ALSO READ: 'I Fear No Hell': Ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede takes sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue in 'Jawan'

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
