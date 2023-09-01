Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I Fear No Hell': Ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede takes sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue in 'Jawan'

    Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue 'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar' from Jawan has got fans wondering if it's a dig at ex-NCB chief Sameer Wankhede. Now Sameer Wankhede's cryptic post has set tongues wagging on social media.

    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    The dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan, which read, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)," from Jawan gained attention soon after the release of the trailer of Jawan on Thursday. Fans were quick to speculate that the line allegedly targeted in a subtle way at former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede, who is currently getting grilled and investigated in the alleged Rs 25 crore bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood King SRK. Aryan got a clean chit by the NCB last year.

    Soon after the dialogue went viral on the internet, netizens began drawing parallels between the reel and real life by likening the reference to the Aryan Khan case. Finally, the former NCB officer has shared a cryptic quote by Nicole Lyons on his official social media account. "I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you," read the quote shared by Sameer Wankhede. Now, netizens are speculating whether this is the response of Sameer to the iconic dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan in the Jawan trailer.

    Check out the post here:

    Meanwhile, Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7. The film has been directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines Jawan, the film features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

    Nayanthara, who has stayed away from social media all this while, also made her big debut on Instagram minutes before the Jawan trailer release. However, she skipped the Jawan pre-release event in Chennai. SRK, composer Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Sethupathi and the cast of Jawan, were present at the event.

