Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's steamy scene goes VIRAL - WATCH

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film hit theatres on Friday, September 1. The movie is getting accolades and rave reviews from fans, netizens and audiences. The movie is deemed a hit. But the sizzling and steamy scene of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda went viral on the Internet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer film Kushi finally hit theatres on Friday, September 1. The romantic drama is receiving a positive response, with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Hours after the release of Kushi, an intimate scene video of Samantha and Vijay from the Shiva Nirvana directorial has surfaced on social media. In this viral video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are making love to each other. The steamy scene also shares glimpses of the on-screen love life of the couple in the film.

Sharing the clip on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, one of the users wrote, "Entha cute ga unaro eddaru", which roughly translates to how cute they both are.

Watch the viral Kushi scene here:

"Arjun Reddy is backEntha cute ga unaro eddaru. VDK HIT KOTTESADU. Watch at your nearest theatres. -ve reviews raste guddamida thantha na kodakallara." A user wrote.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, it features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.

On Friday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and issued a statement sharing that he is emotionally overwhelmed with the rave reviews and response the film is getting. He thanked fans for showering love on the film and urged everyone to visit theatres to watch Shiva Nirvana's directorial.

Taking to his social media handles, Vijay wrote, "You all waited for 5 years with me. Just patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages, I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all ❤️ Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and families. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda."

