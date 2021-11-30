Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married to Poonam Preet Bhatia [PHOTOS]

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra, got married lately to Poonam Preet Bhatia. Check out all the wedding photos of the pair right here.

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani who essays the role of Prithvi Malhotra in the show, got married to Poonam Preet Bhatia earlier on Sunday. The couple had a Sikh wedding. Many of his co-stars like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur and Supriya Shukla were present at the wedding.

Anjum Fakih had posted a photo of the bride and groom and had written that "Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko (congratulations for the wedding) @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7". She had also wished the couple a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to both of them.

Sanjay had also posted photos of getting dressed for the wedding and glimpses of his baarat. He was seen arriving at the wedding venue in a white vintage car and was seen posing fun photos. Anjum, who essays the role of Srishti Arora ad posted a photo from Sanjay's sangeet and had written saying that Sangeet night.. done right…Aren’t the couple looking amazing? All of them were seen dressed for a cocktail party in the photo.

She had also posted a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony that had the pair dressed in yellow. Anjum had, although worn purple she had written, "Rahegi na koi kami, Chhutengi na koi Kasar… Pyar ka rang hai aisa chadha, Haldi/mehendi karegi Puri Asar… (there will be no stone left unturned, the colour of love is so deep, turmeric and henna will have their effect) @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7".

Earlier this month, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya had got married to Rahul Sharma, who serves in the Indian Navy back in Delhi. She is known for playing the role of Preeta on the show. Anjum, Supriya Shukla and many others were seen at the wedding.