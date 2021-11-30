  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married to Poonam Preet Bhatia [PHOTOS]

    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra, got married lately to  Poonam Preet Bhatia. Check out all the wedding photos of the pair right here. 
     

    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married to Poonam Preet Bhatia [PHOTOS] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 5:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani who essays the role of Prithvi Malhotra in the show, got married to Poonam Preet Bhatia earlier on Sunday. The couple had a Sikh wedding. Many of his co-stars like Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur and Supriya Shukla were present at the wedding. Many of his co-stars like  Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Abhishek Kapur and Supriya Shukla were present at the wedding. 

    Anjum Fakih had posted a photo of the bride and groom and had written that "Shaadi ki bohot bohot mubarakbaad tum dono ko (congratulations for the wedding) @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7". She had also wished the couple a lifetime of togetherness and unfiltered love to both of them.

    Sanjay had also posted photos of getting dressed for the wedding and glimpses of his baarat. He was seen arriving at the wedding venue in a white vintage car and was seen posing fun photos. Anjum, who essays the role of  Srishti Arora ad posted a photo from Sanjay's sangeet and had written saying that Sangeet night.. done right…Aren’t the couple looking amazing? All of them were seen dressed for a cocktail party in the photo.

    She had also posted a glimpse of the Haldi ceremony that had the pair dressed in yellow. Anjum had, although worn purple she had written, "Rahegi na koi kami, Chhutengi na koi Kasar… Pyar ka rang hai aisa chadha, Haldi/mehendi karegi Puri Asar… (there will be no stone left unturned, the colour of love is so deep, turmeric and henna will have their effect) @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mak Images (@mak_images)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

    Earlier this month, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya had got married to Rahul Sharma, who serves in the Indian Navy back in Delhi. She is known for playing the role of  Preeta on the show. Anjum, Supriya Shukla and many others were seen at the wedding.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures) RCB

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)

    Mallika Dua father veterna journalist Vinod Dua shifted to ICU drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua 'extremely critical and fragile' says daughter Mallika

    Ranveer Singh 83 trailer here is how the celebs reacted to it drb

    Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer: Here is how the celebs reacted to it

    83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss RCB

    83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

    'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram RCB

    'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram

    Recent Stories

    108 Ambulance is the Most Reliable Emergency Services operated by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd-vpn

    108 Ambulance is the Most Reliable Emergency Services operated by Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd

    Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or titles than Lionel Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said-ayh

    Does Ronaldo want to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi? Here's what the Manchester United star said

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this RCB

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this

    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)-ayh

    Shardul Thakur gets engaged to girlfriend Mitalli Parulkar (SEE PICTURES)

    Shalmali Kholgade Farhan Shaikh wedding couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands drb

    Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh wedding: Couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands, see pics

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon