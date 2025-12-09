Zeeshan Khan Accident: Actor Zeeshan Khan was involved in a serious car accident in Mumbai on December 8, 2025. The airbags of his car deployed in the powerful collision that occurred in Versova.

Zeeshan Khan, known for his appearances in popular shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Bigg Boss OTT', had a terrible accident in Mumbai on December 8, 2025. According to Bollywood Bubble, the accident occurred around 8:30 PM in the Versova area of Mumbai. It is reported that Zeeshan's black car had a head-on collision with a grey car. The impact was so strong that his car's airbags deployed. After the incident, Zeeshan went to a nearby police station to file an official report.

How is Zeeshan Khan's condition?

According to sources, despite the severity of the accident, he is safe. However, Zeeshan is quite shaken by the incident. Zeeshan has not yet shared any official statement about this accident. More details regarding the accident are awaited. Meanwhile, his fans are very worried after hearing about Zeeshan's accident.

Who is Zeeshan Khan?

Zeeshan Khan gained popularity with his role as Aryan Khanna in the Zee TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya'. He played this role between 2019 and 2021, which gave him real recognition in his career. After this, he appeared in 'Naagin' and then also participated in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Before Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan had already made a name for himself on television with roles in daily soaps. His participation in this reality series gave the audience a chance to see a more personal side of him. However, he was evicted from the show for getting physical during a task.

For your information, Zeeshan started his acting career in 2015 with the show 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' on Star Plus. After that, he appeared in 'Parvarrish - Season 2' on Sony TV.