Bigg Boss 20 Confirmed? Salman Khan Teases Return With a Big Suspense
The finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 took place on Sunday, and Gaurav Khanna won the season. He earned the Bigg Boss trophy and a reward money of 50 lakh rupees.
Salman Khan Bigg Boss
The grand finale of Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, was on Sunday. The finale was a blast with amazing performances that the audience really enjoyed.
Who is the winner of Bigg Boss 19
Gaurav Khanna was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 19. He played a great game all season, beating all contestants to win the trophy and a cash prize of 50 lakh rupees.
Salman Khan hints at Bigg Boss 20
After announcing the winner at the Bigg Boss 19 finale, host Salman Khan also announced the next season, Bigg Boss 20. As he left, he said - see you in Bigg Boss 20.
Salman Khan kept the suspense
Salman Khan announced Bigg Boss 20, but he didn't reveal when it will air or its premiere date. However, fans are very excited to hear about the new season.
When did Bigg Boss start
Bigg Boss started in 2007. Arshad Warsi hosted season 1, Shilpa Shetty season 2, and Amitabh Bachchan season 3. Salman Khan has been the host since the fourth season.
How many seasons of Bigg Boss has Salman Khan hosted so far
Salman Khan began hosting Bigg Boss in season 4 and has hosted about 16 seasons so far. Season 19 ran for 106 days, starting on August 24 this year.
Salman Khan's work front
As for Salman Khan's work, his next film is Battle of Galwan. He has reportedly finished shooting, and the movie is now in post-production for a June 2026 release.
Salman Khan's last film
Salman Khan was seen in the film Sikandar this year. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was a box-office flop. Rashmika Mandanna was in the lead role with Salman.
