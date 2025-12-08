Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna: Education, Early Jobs And Career Journey
Gaurav Khanna Education: How educated is Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna? Find out about his schooling, college degree, job before acting, and the full story of his journey into the TV industry.
Gaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19 Winner Interesting Life Facts
Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19, beating four finalists in the grand finale. Known for his calm and strong strategy, he won the trophy and ₹50 lakh prize money.
After winning Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna is the talk of the country
During Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav impressed not just the audience but also Salman Khan with his behavior and maturity. Now a nationwide topic, everyone wants to know about his education and his job before becoming a TV star.
How educated is Gaurav Khanna?
Gaurav Khanna is a big name on TV, but his educational background is just as strong. He studied at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur, and later completed his MBA in Mumbai. After his MBA, he started his career not as an actor, but as a corporate professional.
What job did Gaurav do before acting?
Few know that before acting, Gaurav was a marketing manager at an IT firm. He worked in the corporate sector for about a year. He left his job to pursue his passion for acting.
How did Gaurav Khanna's acting career start?
Gaurav started with a small role in the show 'Siddhant' in 2005. He then did popular shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum, and CID. But his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa made him a household name.
Gaurav Khanna's journey in Bigg Boss 19
In Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav avoided needless fights and stayed focused on tasks. Salman Khan was impressed by his conduct. Before this, he also won Celebrity MasterChef India in 2025.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.