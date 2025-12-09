Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited Akhanda 2: Thaandavam faced a last-minute setback after a court stay stalled its release. However, fresh buzz and overseas listings now suggest the makers may soon lock a new release date.

Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are eagerly awaiting his upcoming film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. The action-packed sequel was initially scheduled to release on December 5. However, just 24 hours before the premiere, the Madras High Court issued a stay order following a dispute with Eros International, leaving fans disappointed. In response, the makers shared a message apologizing to the audience and assuring them that the film would hit theatres at the earliest possible date. Now, fresh reports suggest that a new release date has been decided.

What is the new release date for Akhanda 2?

According to a report by 123telugu.com, there is strong buzz that Akhanda 2 may be released on December 12, 2025. Although the makers have not made an official announcement yet, recent developments have intensified speculation. Reports claim that some multiplexes in Australia have already opened advance bookings for the film for December 12. This has sparked excitement among Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans in India, who are now awaiting a formal confirmation from the team.

‘Akhanda 2’ is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming action drama

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a fantasy action drama directed by Boyapati Srinu, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in a double role. The film is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Eesha Saxena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and IVY Entertainment. The star-studded cast includes Samyuktha, Aditi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Harshaali Malhotra, Jagapathi Babu, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, the film promises a grand theatrical experience and will be released in multiple premium formats including 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, PVR ICE, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ