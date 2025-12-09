Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have called off their wedding. Following the announcement, Palash deleted their proposal video and other posts, while rumours circulated online. Both have requested privacy as they move forward separately

Indian filmmaker Palash Muchhal and star cricketer Smriti Mandhana have officially cancelled their wedding, bringing an abrupt end to what had become one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year. The confirmation arrived on December 7, after days of speculation and swirling rumours surrounding their relationship.

Palash Deletes Posts After Confirming Split

Soon after the couple announced that they were no longer tying the knot, Palash Muchhal removed several posts featuring Smriti Mandhana from his social media profiles. These included their viral proposal video from DY Patil Stadium and the widely shared pictures taken during the World Cup.

The filmmaker also shared a detailed note on Instagram Stories on Sunday, addressing the emotional turmoil he has been facing. Sources earlier revealed that Palash had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to severe stress following the unexpected turn of events.

The couple was set to marry on November 24 in Smriti’s hometown, Sangli. In the days leading up to the wedding, the two had posted glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations, which were warmly received by fans. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when the wedding was abruptly postponed on the morning of the ceremony due to Smriti’s father falling ill.

Rumours Spark, Families Stay Silent

With no official clarification from either family at the time, unverified accusations regarding Palash’s alleged infidelity began circulating online. Some reports claimed he had been involved with a choreographer during the wedding festivities. However, the choreographers in question publicly denied any connection to the rumours, calling the claims baseless.

The absence of a formal explanation left fans confused, until December 7, when both Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana confirmed that their wedding had indeed been called off. While the reason behind the split remains private, the couple has requested respect and sensitivity as they navigate this difficult phase