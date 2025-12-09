Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for Kaantha. The official OTT release date has been announced. Streaming will begin on December 12. Kaantha has grossed a total of ₹35.37 crore worldwide.

"Kaantha," directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and starring Dulquer, has received critical acclaim. The film was co-produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. The producers are Dulquer, Jom Varghese, Rana Daggubati, and Prashanth Potluri.

The film, embraced by youth, family audiences, and cinema lovers alike, is being screened to great critical acclaim. With its recently reduced runtime, the makers of Kaantha hope that the audience can enjoy the film with a better flow and pace. The film is showing a stable box office performance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, the rest of India, and overseas markets.

'Kaantha' is also the film that brought Dulquer Salmaan's career-best performance to the audience. In this film, Dulquer plays the role of an actor named T. K. Mahadevan, nicknamed 'Nadippu Chakravarthy' (Emperor of Acting). It is a period drama set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras and Tamil cinema. The film unfolds as a classic drama in the first half and transitions into a classic thriller in the second half, emphasising investigation.





About Kaantha

Besides Dulquer, the other main stars in the film are Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashree Borse, Ravindra Vijay, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Nizhalgal Ravi. 'Kaantha' is the first non-Malayalam film produced by Wayfarer Films, which has produced several excellent films in Malayalam. This Tamil film has also been released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. The film, which offers a grand theatrical experience, is now earning Dulquer Salmaan the biggest praise of his career.

Cinematography - Dani Sanchez-Lopez, Music - Jhanu Chanthar, Editor - Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves, Executive Producers - Sai Krishna Gadwal, Sujay James, Line Producer - Sravan Palaparthi, Art Direction - Ramalingam, Costume Design - Poojitha Tadikonda, Archana Rao, Harman Kaur, Sound Design - Alwin Rego, Sanjay Maurya, Additional Screenplay - Tamil Prabha, VFX - Deccan Dreams, DI Colorist - Glen Dennis Castinho, Publicity Design - Aesthetic Kunjamma, Two Sid.