Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has backed actress Kriti Sanon, who faced backlash over her outfit in a Rakshabandhan ad. Gandhi stated that a woman's choice of attire is her own. Sanon and Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the controversy on social media.

Kriti Sanon Faces Backlash Over Ad Outfit

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has faced backlash online over the outfit she wore in a Rakshabandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand. The 'Mimi' actor appears in the advertisement wearing an ivory lehenga featuring a deep-neck blouse and a cape. While many admired the look, some called it "inappropriate" and even questioned the outfit in the name of culture and traditions.

Rahul Gandhi Defends a Woman's Choice

Reacting to the backlash, the Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hit out at the trolls, saying it is a woman's choice what she wears, does or where she goes. "What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom," he wrote on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon: 'Culture Is In The Heart, Not Neckline'

Addressing the criticism head-on, Kriti questioned why a woman's clothing continues to be treated as a measure of her respect for culture. Sharing her thoughts on social media platform Instagram, she wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Kangana Ranaut Weighs In

Kriti's response came in the wake of strong reactions across social media platforms, including from actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut who also shared a note on her Instagram Stories last evening. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

On The Work Front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Cocktail 2', which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is available to watch on Netflix.