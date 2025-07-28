Kriti Sanon rang in her 35th birthday in the picturesque locales of France, surrounded by close friends and good vibes. Adding to the celebration, her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia shared a heartfelt selfie, sparking fresh buzz about their relationship.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turned 35 on July 27, 2025, and she has quite celebrated it. The star celebrated her special day at St. Tropez which is an iconic coastal town in France, accompanied with a close circle of friends, and according to insiders, her rumored beau Kabir Bahia.

Videos floating online and going viral through fan pages online, they show Kriti among well-wishers at a chic nightclub with well-heeled people. Wearing a shimmery beige crop top, descending to a match with a skirt and a flowing cape, Kriti seemed to own the dance floor with graceful energy and joy. The atmosphere is festively golden, the guests donning metallic party caps as Western music has flooded the air. The décor for the occasion even contained birthday wishes on illuminated signboards as she twirled around the dance floor.

Kriti Sanon's Beau Kabir Bahia Shares Cozy Selfie

To add fuel to the fire of rumors, Kabir Bahia, a UK-based entrepreneur, shared an unseen selfie with Kriti on Instagram, tagging it just "Happy Birthday K" and a red heart. In reality, the image seems to be from the same holiday abroad as Kriti wears red glasses and her white outfit, while Kabir seems to lavishly flaunt his pink-colored shirt and dark shades. Their bright smiles splashed under the sun and chilled vibe made the fans go gaga over their chemistry, which speculated for long about their relationship.

In France-together?

This is all that the young couple has said regarding their relationship. However, rumors regarding the pair's vacations together have escalated. Keen-eyed followers found the backgrounds in photos shared by each celebrity during their cruise along the trip in the French Riviera to be eerily alike. Such subtle overlaps-practiced not at a luxury liner- only served to intensify dating speculations that have been swirling since early 2024.

Who is Kabir Bahia

Kabir Bahia is a young businessman from a well-off family in the UK- to put it simply, his father owns Southall Travel, Kuljinder Bahia. In his mid-20s, he founded Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited. He is known to possess close association with cricketing circles, like MS Dhoni's family tie.

What Next for Kriti?

While her personal life grabbed the limelight for a while, Kriti now concentrates on new professional ventures. She will star in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh replacing Kiara Advani, while also acting opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, which will be released on November 28, 2025.