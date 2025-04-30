- Home
- Entertainment
- Kriti Sanon’s most iconic roles breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in Bollywood
Kriti Sanon’s most iconic roles breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in Bollywood
Kriti Sanon's filmography is a true reflection of her bold choices. Her films from her debut has adressed many societal issues and most important stories.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
From her very first release till the most recent one, Kriti Sanon, the newbie with no background in filmmaking in the business, has always selected scripts that have defied convention and attempted to cross the limits of imagination. In taking on the persona of a rebellious small-town girl or enacting the intricacies of motherhood, she has broken rules for what is possible for mainstream cinema to do with bold decisions. She won a trinity of hits last year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti. All three of them a box office blockbuster and an experimental creative risk. Let's discuss how each of her movies has defined her in a different way.
Heropanti – The Sophisticated Debutante with a Steely Spine
Kriti burst onto the scene as Dimpy, a young woman caught between tradition and modernity. While Heropanti was a commercial action romance, Kriti’s portrayal had depth—she wasn’t just a love interest but a girl torn between family loyalty and personal desires. Her screen presence and emotive depth hinted at a promising future beyond the typical debutante roles.
Bareilly Ki Barfi – The Quirky Small-Town Rebel
In a breakout role from the stereotypical Bollywood heroine type, Kriti portrayed Bitti, a feisty, independent-minded Bareilly girl who smokes, drinks, and hopes against hope, beyond the boundaries of society. She was not a damsel in distress but a woman who was herself without apology. Suavely effortless, she traversed a love triangle but remained steadfast in her decisions, showing that she could drive a film with substance.
Luka Chuppi – The Brave New Woman
Rashmi, which Kriti played, broke the Indian taboo of live-in relationships. What was different here was how she asserted herself—she was not only exploring love but also defying social conventions with smarts and cleverness. Rather than being the typical dutiful romantic heroine, Rashmi, played by Kriti, called the shots, proving once again her ability to choose the role where fun is combined with a message.
Mimi – A Milestone in Her Career
Arguably the most transformative role of her career, Mimi showcased Kriti like never before. She played a small-town girl who dreams of becoming an actress but finds herself entangled in surrogacy. The film demanded her to carry intense emotional weight, from carefree innocence to gut-wrenching heartbreak and fierce motherhood. Kriti’s dedication, including physical transformation, cemented her status as an actor willing to take risks for the craft and got National Award for the same.
Bhediya – The Fierce Dr. Anika
A horror-comedy with supernatural elements, Bhediya had hired Kriti to play Dr. Anika, an enigmatic veterinarian in a werewolf thriller. It was a far cry from the typical Bollywood heroine role. Her enigmatic, cheeky, and yet creepy presence brought intrigue, and she demonstrated that she could play around with genres and keep viewers on their toes.
Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya– Sifra
As Sifra, a human-like robot created by artificial intelligence, Kriti had a science fiction and futuristic part with a mix of romance, blurring borders between the two. Her acting was understated—blending robotic precision with sentimentality, making the character surreal yet understandable. It was an experiment with new-age storytelling in Bollywood but made possible and engaging by Kriti.
Crew– The Glamorous Air Hostess with a Twist
In Crew, Kriti had played a glamourous but feisty air hostess in a fast-paced heist comedy with industry moguls. She had developed a cheeky, confident, and wisecracking persona, showing the capability to handle comedy timing and tight-tension storyelling. The film had proved to shift with ease from glamour to seriousness.
Do Patti – The Intensity of a Double Role
Double roles are not easy, but Kriti did them with elan in Do Patti, when she gave two completely different performances. A crime thriller needed her to give totally opposite characters, defining her range and expertise. She proved that she could give depth to two contrasting characters in one film by doing the same non-conventional approach towards narration.
Teri Ishk Mein – A Dark and Intense Transformation
Stepping into dark and real storytelling, Kriti will be playing a never-before-seen character in Teri Ishk Mein. With a rugged, rural backdrop and a darker hue, this character is bound to challenge her once more, reinforcing her determination towards bold and offbeat decisions.