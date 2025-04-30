Image Credit : PR Handout

From her very first release till the most recent one, Kriti Sanon, the newbie with no background in filmmaking in the business, has always selected scripts that have defied convention and attempted to cross the limits of imagination. In taking on the persona of a rebellious small-town girl or enacting the intricacies of motherhood, she has broken rules for what is possible for mainstream cinema to do with bold decisions. She won a trinity of hits last year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti. All three of them a box office blockbuster and an experimental creative risk. Let's discuss how each of her movies has defined her in a different way.