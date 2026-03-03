- Home
Ektaa Kapoor continues shaping Indian entertainment with an ambitious slate spanning horror comedies, mythological thrillers, romantic dramas and global reality shows, proving her sharp instinct for backing bold, audience-connecting stories.
Ektaa Kapoor's Upcoming Projects
With over 30 years in the business, Ektaa Kapoor has built one of the most enduring legacies in Indian entertainment, across television, film, and digital. She has launched careers, created genres, and consistently backed content that connects with audiences across every demographic. What sets her apart is not just the volume of what she produces, but the instinct behind every decision, knowing when to revive a franchise, when to back a debut filmmaker, and when to bet on a story that the industry hasn't told yet. From big-screen horror comedies to mythological thrillers, timeless love stories to global reality television, her upcoming slate is as varied as it is ambitious.
Here's a look at what Ektaa Kapoor has coming.
Heer Ranjha
Romantic Drama | Coming Soon
Ektaa Kapoor and the Ali brothers reunite, the team behind cult classic Laila Majnu. Directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali, Heer Ranjha is the next chapter in their timeless love folklore universe. Cast yet to be announced.
Bhooth Bangla
Horror Comedy | April 10, 2026
The reunion 14 years in the making. Ektaa brings together Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, the duo behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri, with a cast that includes Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. Rooted in Indian mythology and black magic, Bhooth Bangla is positioned as the big-screen family event of the summer holiday season.
Ragini 3
Horror | Coming Soon
Ektaa's cult horror franchise gets a full reinvention. Repositioned as a stylish date-night horror experience, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The franchise that launched Rajkummar Rao and gave India Baby Doll is now entering its boldest chapter yet.
VVAN: Force of the Forest
Folk Thriller | 2026
A mythology-driven forest adventure starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in their first on-screen pairing. Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, marking TVF's first ever feature film, and directed by the creators of Panchayat, VVAN blends ancient folklore with cinematic scale in a way Indian screens haven't quite seen before.
Lock Upp — Netflix
Reality | Coming Soon
India's most explosive reality format is going global. Lock Upp, which held the country captive for 70 days in its first season, is now coming to Netflix in a reimagined avatar built for a worldwide audience. Bigger scale, new format, same Ektaa energy.
