With over 30 years in the business, Ektaa Kapoor has built one of the most enduring legacies in Indian entertainment, across television, film, and digital. She has launched careers, created genres, and consistently backed content that connects with audiences across every demographic. What sets her apart is not just the volume of what she produces, but the instinct behind every decision, knowing when to revive a franchise, when to back a debut filmmaker, and when to bet on a story that the industry hasn't told yet. From big-screen horror comedies to mythological thrillers, timeless love stories to global reality television, her upcoming slate is as varied as it is ambitious.

Here's a look at what Ektaa Kapoor has coming.