Kriti Sanon to Sunny Leone: 7 B-Town celebs who live in rented homes

Sunny Leone lives with her family in Celina Jaitly's penthouse. She pays lakhs of rupees as rent for it.
Vishal Bhardwaj has rented his house to actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, the rental information has not yet been revealed.
According to media reports, Siddhant Chaturvedi lives in Ananya Pandey's family's flat. He pays a hefty amount as rent for it.
Akshay Kumar had rented out his flat to Hrithik Roshan a few months ago. Hrithik had given ₹2 crore as security for this.
Kriti Sanon lives on rent at Amitabh Bachchan's house. She pays ₹16-17 lakh per month for it.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra recently took a bungalow on rent for ₹2.25 lakh per month in Koregaon Park, Pune.
