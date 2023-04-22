Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO

The Adipurush actor Kriti Sanon was seen eating poha and jalebi in the Madhya Pradesh while travelling in economy class to Indore. Paparazzi also captured a sweet video of her with a child on flight. Read article for more.

Kriti Sanon is eating the renowned poha and jalebi of Indore while she visits the city. However, the fact that she arrived in the city in economy class is what initially drew the fans' attention. On the aircraft, she was even captured on camera playing with a baby.

Videos of Kriti taken on the cheap Indigo 6E flight were released by a paparazzi. Kriti was spotted wearing a pink shawl over her shoulders and a white outfit. She had her hair in waves and was wearing a black mask. She followed a handful of others down the aisle while toting a coffee flask and her phone.

She was seen talking with a young youngster while seated in her window seat in another video. Kriti clutched the child's outstretched hand while blowing kisses from the seat in front of her. Even the camera that was recording her could be seen by her.

Fans of the actor called her gesture sweet. “She is so pyaari (sweet) my babez,” wrote one. “She becomes baby when she is with a baby,” wrote another. “She’s the sweetest person ever,” also read a comment. A few, however, questioned why she was being filmed on the flight. “Now she has a cameraman on flights with her and looking towards the camera,” read a comment. “So???? Is she some kind of an angel??? Is she from heaven???? Economy from Mumbai to Delhi or Mumbai to Bangalore cost u more than 3 to 4k. Those who are in economy are still rich. Stop this kind of bragging. Trying to show celebs as some kind of Mahan,” read another comment.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will next be seen in an untitled romantic comedy. The movie's producers recently wrapped up production, they revealed on Saturday. She also has the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which will have its world premiere at Tribeca.

