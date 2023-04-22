Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO

    The Adipurush actor Kriti Sanon was seen eating poha and jalebi in the Madhya Pradesh while travelling in economy class to Indore. Paparazzi also captured a sweet video of her with a child on flight. Read article for more. 

    Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon is eating the renowned poha and jalebi of Indore while she visits the city. However, the fact that she arrived in the city in economy class is what initially drew the fans' attention. On the aircraft, she was even captured on camera playing with a baby.

    Videos of Kriti taken on the cheap Indigo 6E flight were released by a paparazzi. Kriti was spotted wearing a pink shawl over her shoulders and a white outfit. She had her hair in waves and was wearing a black mask. She followed a handful of others down the aisle while toting a coffee flask and her phone.

    ALSO READ: From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs

    She was seen talking with a young youngster while seated in her window seat in another video. Kriti clutched the child's outstretched hand while blowing kisses from the seat in front of her. Even the camera that was recording her could be seen by her.

    Fans of the actor called her gesture sweet. “She is so pyaari (sweet) my babez,” wrote one. “She becomes baby when she is with a baby,” wrote another. “She’s the sweetest person ever,” also read a comment. A few, however, questioned why she was being filmed on the flight. “Now she has a cameraman on flights with her and looking towards the camera,” read a comment. “So???? Is she some kind of an angel??? Is she from heaven???? Economy from Mumbai to Delhi or Mumbai to Bangalore cost u more than 3 to 4k. Those who are in economy are still rich. Stop this kind of bragging. Trying to show celebs as some kind of Mahan,” read another comment.

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will next be seen in an untitled romantic comedy. The movie's producers recently wrapped up production, they revealed on Saturday. She also has the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which will have its world premiere at Tribeca. 

    ALSO READ: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: 5 iconic bollywood songs that celebrate Ramadan

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead ADC

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya ADC

    Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in India? know details vma

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason vma

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run and conspiracy claim (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run... and conspiracy claim (WATCH)

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King LeBron James blue ticks here is what we know gcw

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King, LeBron James' blue ticks?

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead ADC

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    IPL 2023: CSK Chennai Super Kings suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon