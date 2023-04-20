From Dilwale to Baar Baar Dekho: 7 bollywood flop films that produced hit songs

Just like hit films, here is a glance at 7 flop bollywood films which had superhit music and are a must-have addition to any music lover's Spotify playlist.

Image: Youtube Video Still

In Bollywood, to score a hit that strikes the right notes with fans and audiences, is the biggest aim for any film. While hits call for celebration, flops are the biggest nightmare for any producer. We constantly cannot stop raving about the biggest hits of Bollywood. Similarly, there are so many flops that we cannot forget. They haunt us for a long time.

Image: Tu Hai Ke Nahi song video / YouTube

1. Roy: Just another flop of Ranbir Kapoor in 2015, the film failed to draw audiences with such sullen face of Ranbir that we saw in the trailer and songs. But the songs like Chhitiyan Kalaiyan, Sooraj Dooba Hai, and Tu Hai Ki nahi were super hits.

Image: Youtube Video Still

2. Anjaana Anjaani: The overly dramatic film killed fans with boredom. Most of the songs were played on a loop by us. Songs like Anjaana Anjaani, Hairat, Aas Paas Hai Khuda, and Tujhe Bhula Diya were a musical treat to cinema lovers.

Image: Youtube Video Still

3. Fitoor: The only things that made this movie sell some tickets were Tabu’s acting, picturesque frames, and good music. Songs like the title track and Pashmina were the listeners and the audiences' delight.

Image: Youtube Video Still

4. Baar Baar Dekho: With Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif tossing us back and forth in time, we could barely make sense of the story, if there was any! But in all the fiasco, the film did give fans some romantic numbers like Sau Aasman and Daariya with a superb party number like Kala Chashma to remember. The music was the only highlight of the film.

Image: Youtube Video Still

5. Dilwale: It is a film that had the best onscreen couple in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol in it. Then it failed us. We do not know what to believe in anymore. Well, if the story was a buzz kill, the music did make up for the loss of broken hearts. With songs like Gerua, Janam Janam, and Tukur Tukur, the album was a hit.

Image: Youtube Video Still

6. Yaariyan: The Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh starrer teen rom-com drama film failed to create any magic at the box office, but it had some hit songs like Dard-E-Dil, Sunny Sunny, and so on.

Image: Youtube Video Still