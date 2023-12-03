Kriti Sanon takes legal action over allegations of endorsing trading platforms on 'Koffee with Karan'

Kriti Sanon refutes false rumors linking her to trading platforms on "Koffee with Karan" and takes legal action. Updates on her response and potential appearance with Janhvi Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon had talked about going on the famous chat show, "Koffee with Karan," hosted by Karan Johar. Later, reports suggested that she might be on the show with Janhvi Kapoor. However, amidst these speculations, Kriti found herself at the center of misleading information. In response, she has issued a statement addressing the matter and has taken legal action against those responsible for spreading false news.

Some articles claimed that Kriti promoted certain trading platforms on Koffee with Karan 8, but she clarrified that this was not true. On December 8, she used her Instagram to say that these claims were fake news. She even mentioned that she is taking legal action because she thinks these false stories are harming her reputation.

Her Instagram story read, "There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with dishonest and mala fide intent. These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms. I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports."

Shifting focus to her professional endeavors, Kriti recently featured in the film "Ganapath" alongside Tiger Shroff, marking their second collaboration since their debut in "Heropanti." Although the film had a subdued performance at the box office, Kriti garnered acclaim and recognition, receiving a National Award for Best Actress for her role in "Mimi." Her upcoming projects include an untitled futuristic love story with Shahid Kapoor and "The Crew," where she will be sharing the screen with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As for the anticipated appearance on "Koffee with Karan," official confirmation from the show's makers regarding Kriti and Janhvi's participation is still pending.

