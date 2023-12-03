Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal 's acting earns praise from Sachin Tendulkar; actor calls him "childhood hero"

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur." Impressed by Vicky's portrayal, Sachin praised the film, emphasizing its historical significance. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    On Saturday night, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, graced the exclusive screening of actor Vicky Kaushal's recently released biographical drama film, "Sam Bahadur." The legendary cricketer was captured in photographs alongside Vicky during the event.

    After the movie Sachin praising Vicky Kaushal for his performance stated, "It's a very good film. I was super impressed by Vicky's acting. It truly felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was present. The body language was incredible. It's an important film for all generations to watch, to know the history of our country."

    Vicky Kaushal took to his instagram to share a picture with legendary cricketer and captioned it, "My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words... I'll cherish them for a lifetime."

    The cinematic venture, Sam Bahadur, embarked on a promising journey at the box office on its inaugural day, garnering a noteworthy ₹5.50 crores in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sharing insights on Instagram, expressed, "#SamBahadur gained momentum during evening screenings on Day 1... Business is anticipated to surge over the weekend for a commendable total... Friday ₹6.25 cr. #IndianBoxOffice."

    Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film featured stellar performances by Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. In addition to Tendulkar, the special screening also saw the presence of cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar.

    "Sam Bahadur" intricately unfolds the life story of India's inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, whose illustrious military career spanned over four decades and included service in five wars. Reverently referred to as 'Sam Bahadur,' he achieved the historic milestone of being the first Indian Army officer elevated to the esteemed rank of Field Marshal. Notably, Manekshaw played a pivotal role in leading the Indian Army to triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a triumph that culminated in the birth of Bangladesh.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal' box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer grosses Rs 60 crore, enters Rs 100 crore club in India

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
