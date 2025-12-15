Kriti Sanon has addressed the criticism surrounding her character in Tere Ishk Mein, which some viewers have labelled as “toxic.” She emphasised that emotional intentions and context matter, urging audiences to look beyond surface-level judgments.

Kriti Sanon has reacted to the online discussion surrounding her character in Tere Ishk Mein after a certain section of viewers deemed the character to be 'toxic.' Addressing the criticisms, the actress shared her thoughts of emotional complication and intent and urged audiences to see past superficial judgments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kriti Sanon Responds to ‘Toxic’ Tag for Her Character in Tere Ishk Mein:

Talking about the backlash, Kriti Sanon explained that her character's deeds are driven by intense emotions rather than malicious intentions. "If your heart is not wrong and your intentions are pure, people may still misunderstand you," she said, adding that wrong decisions do not automatically define someone as toxic. To her, the character shows emotional weakness rather than any manipulation.

She stated, ‘’Toxic’ and ‘red flag’ - these terms have become very common now. It is great that it is being discussed. Debate is a great part of it. At the end, a lot of people are feeling like both are right and wrong at some points.''

Exploring Grey-Shaded Characters

Kriti insisted that Tere Ishk Mein purposely talks about those relationships that stay on an emotional grey scale. She holds cinema should portray many imperfect characters who make their mistakes, as such portrayals closely reflect real-life relationships. Labelling complex characters too fast, as she mentioned, often simplifies deeper emotional narratives.

Kriti Sanon said, ‘’Your moral compass is not towards one person, which is great because human beings make mistakes. If your heart is not wrong or you’re not an evil person, and you made a mistake, there’s always a reason why you did what you did. It is a perspective.''

Kriti Sanon said that she reads everything people write about her and the film and further explained, ‘’Yes, I’m obsessed. I’m always reading what people are saying. not just critics. I love debating: that’s the point of art. Not everyone sees a painting the same way, and the same goes for cinema. You connect with something because of your experiences, because you’ve known someone like Shankar or Mukti. TIM is interesting because it shows toxic love, but the girl also calls out the toxicity,''

Kriti Sanon said that characters that evoke strong emotions are usually the ones that matter. Her belief is that Tere Ishk Mein gives her a chance to explore extremes of emotionality and the vulnerabilities of humanity, thereby highlighting that intent and context matter when judging a character's journey.