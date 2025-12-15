Rakhi Sawant grabbed attention at a Mumbai event after arriving with a blue drum and issuing a cryptic warning aimed at Jaya Bachchan. The dramatic moment quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate and reactions across social media.

Rakhi Sawant is making thunder all over again coming with such an entry, like entering a Mumbai event holding a blue drum. Before something got the attention of the others, the onlookers, and the paparazzi, the bold visuals were sure to grab any headlines; this is Rakhi, always surprising the fans. Inspired and evident by her words, she ensured that all eyes were on her as soon as she set foot in.

Rakhi Sawant Brings Blue Drum to Mumbai Event

Rakhi Sawant warned veteran actress Jaya Bachchan saying, ‘’Jaya ji, mere paps ko kuch mat bolo, warna iss drum mein main aapko lekar chali jaungi. (Jaya Ji, Don't say anything to my paps, otherwise, I will take you in this blue drum''. This fun banter got everyone laughing right then.

Rakhi Sawant, in another video stated, "Hello, yeh drum main Jaya Bachchan ji ke liye laayi hoon. Isme main unko bitha dungi, agar mere paps ko kuch bol hai Jaya ji ne. Jaya ji pehle aapke kapde thik karlo, fir mere paps ko bolna. Aaj paps hai toh hum hai. I am proud of my paps, love you (Hello, I brought this drum for Jaya Bachchan. I will put her in this if she says anything to my paps. Jaya ji, get your clothes in order first, then tell my paps. We are here because of the paps. I'm proud of my paps, love you)."

Jaya Bachchan's comments on Paps:

In a recent interview, Jaya Bachchan spoke about the paps and stated, ‘’Yeh jo bahar, drain pipe tight gande gande pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke. They think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass. What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aate hai, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai?''

Even with criticism, Rakhi Sawant has yet again managed to keep the audience busy in public talk. Whether it would be seen as a comment stirring torchlight from critics or the star's plumage stunt- the blue drum entry did well to ensure she stays firmly in the limelight as being one of Bollywood's most unpredictable and widely discussed personalities.