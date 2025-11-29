If Tere Ishk Mein left you heartbroken and craving more emotional storytelling, these painful romance movies on OTT are perfect for you. From tear-jerking love stories to intense heartbreak, these films capture love in its most raw and emotional form

If Tere Ishk Mein left you with the desire for heartbreak, want, and heavy emotional storytelling, you're not alone. The raw essence of a painful romance stays somewhere with the viewers much after the credits roll. If you want to witness more soulful, tear-jerking love tales, here are five gut-wrenching romantic dramas on OTT that echo the same sentiments with a punch.

5 Must-Watch Painful Romantic Dramas On OTT

1. Adrift - A Love That Fought the World

Available on: ZEE5

One of the grimmest love stories in Indian cinema, Nagraj Manjule's Sairat works, without a doubt. The gut-wrenching climax of Parshya and Archie-a couple fighting with caste, society, and fate-terrifies your soul. It is all the more incensed with reality and innocence and has a haunting tune playing in the back of your mind; it is a must for any sad love-story fan to see.

2. Atrangi Re - Love That Heals and Hurts

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

The unconventional film takes on the subject matter of an emotional love triangle where damaged souls collide: starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshaye Kumar. Apparently interspersed with a dose of fantasy and a lot of trauma, it contemplates how love is both a shield and a weapon. Dhanush gives such a moving performance it will stay in your memory forever.

3. Qala - The Pain of Love and Validation

Available on: Netflix

With a shock to the system aesthetic, Qala is also more interested in emotional complications. In its chilling expressionism, a young singer grapples with the effects of loving and craving acceptance by her mother. It is a partially unspoken romance and heavy suffocation that makes it a very impactful tragedy.

4. Me Before You-A Heartbreakingly International

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

An international weeper starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, ever so tasteful in traversing through the emotional territories of love, disability, and dark decisions. For the dynamics that the two lead actors shared and the bittersweet ending, that is, truly, a worthy mention for painful love story fans.

5. Kabir Singh-Intense Love, Intense Pain

Available on: Netflix

Kabir Singh is the more vociferous part of the most emotionally charged romantic dramas in the history of Indian cinema. The film traces the trajectory of possessive love, heartbreak, and self-destructiveness in an extremely-gritty style that caters to the admirers of tragic storytelling.

If Tere Ishk Mein made you feel that love hurts in the most beautiful way, these five will lead you further into the pathways of painful romance storytelling. Be it raw realism, emotional depth, or sad endings, these OTT picks are sure to leave an imprint on your soul.