Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood

After completing eight years in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon has started a new journey. The actor has joined the likes of celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, by turning to become an entrepreneur.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most powerful actresses in Bollywood and has given many hits to this industry. It has been eight years since Kriti stepped into the film world by making her debut with Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. With nearly a decade in the film industry, Kriti has become a favourite of many. She has proved herself as an ace actor by performing a variety of roles. While she was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, Kriti’s most memorable film is ‘Mimi’, co-starring actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Upon completing eight years in the Hindi film industry and performing a variety of roles throughout all these years, Kriti has now decided to embark upon a new journey as an entrepreneur. Kriti Sanon has now forayed into the field of fitness. She has launched her fitness community ‘The Tribe’ which is a one-stop solution for anyone willing to achieve a healthier and fitter body.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kriti Sanon announced her latest venture. The Tribe looks at providing fitness training (both online and offline) along with a specially designed nutrition plan. Kriti Sanon has shared two pictures on Instagram, in which she is seen in a white athleisure. Kriti is accompanied by her three trainers and co-founders Robin Behl, Karan Sahni and Anushka Nandini.

In her post, the Adipurush actress wrote: “They say “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” !! I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that. 8years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project “The Tribe”.”

Speaking of her own fitness journey, Kriti Sanon further added, “I discovered my personal fitness journey post MIMI when I had to shed the 15kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut. Robin, Karan and Anushka became a Huge part of this journey of mine and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are.”

“We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun! Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness & Mindfulness no matter where you are,” she concluded in her post.