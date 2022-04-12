Sonal Chauhan joins Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

Actor Sonal Chauhan has confirmed that she has been roped in to play an important role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring actors Prabhas, Said Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Om Raut’s multi-starrer upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has one more name added to its list of actors. After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, now Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Raut’s magnum-opus mythological film. Sonal has been roped in to play an important role in Raut’s version of ‘Ramayan’. Adipurush is one of the highly anticipated films of Raut which was earlier expected to be released this year, however, its release date has now been pushed to 2023.

Confirming the news to a leading daily about her joining the Adipurush cast, Sonal Chuhan said, “Yes, I'm a part of Adipurush and I'm excited about it. It's a very different world from the kind of work I've done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush." ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

Helmed by Om Raut, the film will have a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu versions. Raut had debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush marks his second collaboration with Saif Ali Khan as the latter was also seen in Raut’s Tanhai, and was highly appreciated for his acting.

As for Sonal Chauhan, the actress has another interesting and big-ticket project on her hand – The Ghost. The actress replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in Nagarjuna starrer ‘The Ghost’. It will be the first time that Nagarjuna and Sonal will be seen together in this Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

