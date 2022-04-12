Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonal Chauhan joins Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Actor Sonal Chauhan has confirmed that she has been roped in to play an important role in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring actors Prabhas, Said Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

    Image: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

    Om Raut’s multi-starrer upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has one more name added to its list of actors. After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, now Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of Raut’s magnum-opus mythological film. Sonal has been roped in to play an important role in Raut’s version of ‘Ramayan’. Adipurush is one of the highly anticipated films of Raut which was earlier expected to be released this year, however, its release date has now been pushed to 2023.

    Image: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

    Confirming the news to a leading daily about her joining the Adipurush cast, Sonal Chuhan said, “Yes, I'm a part of Adipurush and I'm excited about it. It's a very different world from the kind of work I've done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush."

    ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    Image: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

    Helmed by Om Raut, the film will have a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu versions. Raut had debuted in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush marks his second collaboration with Saif Ali Khan as the latter was also seen in Raut’s Tanhai, and was highly appreciated for his acting.

    Image: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

    As for Sonal Chauhan, the actress has another interesting and big-ticket project on her hand – The Ghost. The actress replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in Nagarjuna starrer ‘The Ghost’. It will be the first time that Nagarjuna and Sonal will be seen together in this Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    Image: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Adipurush, which is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, was earlier expected to be released on August 11. However, the date has now been shifted to January 12, 2023, making way for Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits

    Video Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party RBA

    Video: Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for her past wild-party

    KGF Chapter2 Tracking actor Yash journey from a bus driver son to national star ycb

    KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

    South Korean stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are off to the US for their honeymoon RBA

    (Video) South Korean stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin are off to the US for their honeymoon

    Britney Spears is pregnant: Pop singer expecting first child with fiance Sam Asghari RBA

    Britney Spears is pregnant: Pop singer expecting first child with fiance Sam Asghari

    Recent Stories

    Netflix rolls out Two Thumbs Up feature to make recommendations better gcw

    Netflix rolls out 'Two Thumbs Up' feature to make recommendations better

    Will question Centre over Somaiya's location: Maharashtra HM on missing Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    'Will question Centre over Somaiya's location': Maharashtra HM on missing Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    LIC IPO Govt likely to launch in last week of April reports gcw

    LIC IPO: Govt likely to launch in last week of April

    football Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment snt

    Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment

    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials-ayh

    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon