Kriti Sanon delivers back-to-back romance hits with Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide. From intense drama to light-hearted charm, she showcases remarkable range. Her performances reaffirm her versatility, star power, and ability to make love stories resonate with audiences.

One of the country's leading actresses, Kriti Sanon has once again reaffirmed her versatility and star power by delivering two consecutive theatrical successes in the romance genre at a time when action spectacles and franchise films continue to dominate the box office.

Her intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein emerged as a worldwide success with a collection of over ₹155 + crore, while Cocktail 2, a vibrant romantic comedy, followed with a worldwide gross of over ₹145 + crore. Together, the two films have showcased Kriti's ability to headline and elevate two completely different shades of romance.

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While Tere Ishk Mein demanded a deeply layered and emotionally intense performance, Cocktail 2 saw Kriti effortlessly embrace a lighter, charming and entertaining avatar. Despite belonging to the same genre, both characters were vastly different in their emotional journeys, allowing the actress to display remarkable range through nuanced and distinct performances.

At a time when romance-led theatrical films are often considered a challenging proposition, Kriti's back to back successes have demonstrated that compelling love stories, backed by strong performances, continue to resonate with audiences.

Beyond the impressive box office numbers, Kriti has earned appreciation for bringing authenticity and conviction to both roles, making each character memorable in its own way. Her ability to seamlessly transition between the emotional intensity of Tere Ishk Mein and the breezy appeal of Cocktail 2 further highlights her evolution as one of the industry's most dependable performers.

With two successful romantic films in succession and performances that explored completely different emotional arcs, Kriti Sanon has reinforced her position as one of Indian cinema's most bankable and versatile leading actresses, proving that she can redefine the romance genre while connecting with audiences across every shade of love.

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