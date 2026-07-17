The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR against actor Siddhanth Kapoor in the 2022 Bengaluru rave party drug case. He was detained during a raid in June 2022 but was released on bail as no drugs were found on his person.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the FIR against actor Siddhanth Kapoor in the 2022 Bengaluru rave party drug case, bringing an end to the case against him. Siddhanth, who is actor Shakti Kapoor's son and actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother, had approached the High Court in 2022 seeking to quash the FIR. He had denied consuming drugs and challenged the case filed against him.

Background of the 2022 Case

The case dates back to June 2022, when Bengaluru Police detained Siddhanth Kapoor and a few others during a raid at a party in the city over allegations of drug consumption. At the time, Siddhanth was released on station bail since no drugs were found on his person. The other people detained in the case were also released on station bail, according to the police. The actor had continued to deny the allegations and later moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

Siddhanth Kapoor's Film Career

Siddhanth Kapoor began his career as an assistant director and worked on films such as Bhagam Bhag (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Bhool Bhulaiya (2007). As an actor, he has appeared in films including Ugly (2014), Haseena Parkar (2017) and Paltan (2018).