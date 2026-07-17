R Madhavan's next film, the pan-India biographical epic 'GDN', has a new release date of August 7, 2026. The actor portrays multiple stages of the life of GD Naidu, who is often hailed as the 'Edison of India'.

Actor R Madhavan's film 'GDN' is all set to be released on August 7. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's release date and poster. The makers have now announced that the pan-India biographical epic will now release worldwide on August 7, 2026, instead of its earlier mid-July date. The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Madhavan.

After earning acclaim for portraying a real-life figure in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', Madhavan has once again stepped into the role of a historical personality. In GDN, he depicts multiple stages of GD Naidu's life, from his determined younger years to an elderly version in which the actor appears almost unrecognisable.

About the Film, Cast and Crew

GDN features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan. The film's background score is composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as cinematographer.

The biographical epic chronicles the turbulent, inspiring journey of the man often hailed as the "Edison of India". Naidu's genius birthed India's first indigenous electric motor, yet his legacy remains heavily obscured by time.

The film is produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Madhavan's Tricolour Films.