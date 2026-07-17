Bengaluru City Police has extended the operating hours of hotels, restaurants, and bars on selected match days for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Establishments can serve food and drinks late on July 19 and July 20 to cater to football fans watching matches.

With football fans set to stay up late for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Bengaluru City Police has extended the operating hours of hotels, restaurants and bars on selected match days. The order was issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which had sought longer food service hours to allow fans to watch the late-night matches.

Revised Timings for World Cup Matches

According to the order, hotels and restaurants within the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate limits will be allowed to serve food till 3:00 AM on July 19. For the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, scheduled at 2:30 AM IST on July 19, food service will be allowed till 5:00 AM. For the FIFA World Cup final, scheduled at 12:30 AM IST on July 20, hotels and restaurants can remain open till 3:30 AM. The order also allows bars to serve customers till 1:00 AM on July 19 and till 3:30 AM on July 20 for the World Cup final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The extended timings have been permitted to help fans enjoy live screenings of the matches while ensuring public order is maintained.

Legal Basis and Conditions

The police order said the decision was taken under the powers granted by Section 31 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, along with Section 2(15). It also states that all hotels, restaurants and bars must ensure that law and order is maintained during the extended operating hours.

Copies of the order have been sent to Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional Commissioners of Police for Crime and Traffic, and other senior officers for implementation. The revised timings have come into effect immediately and will apply only on the specified match dates. (ANI)