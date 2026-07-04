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PHOTOS: Step Inside Chitrangada Singh's Beautiful Mumbai Home Filled With Art, Vintage Charm
Chitrangada Singh is all set to meet her fans with Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, co-starring Salman Khan. She lives in a swanky home in Mumbai, let's step inside!
Of love and luxury!
Chitrangada Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning presence, witty remarks, and enduring love for art and cinema. She will be next seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, with Salman Khan. She lives in a gorgeous home in Mumbai where love meets luxury. Here's stepping inside her palatial home.
Of stripes and shine!
Singh's house is a one-stop destination for all her stunning furniture, shiny lamps, lights, and aesthetic decor pieces. Her stripped sofa paired with a contrasting pillow adds more charm to her entire living room.
Artistic corner
Her home has many artistic corners. From stunning Frida Kahlo's painting to huge mirrors and polished floors - luxury in the truest sense.
For positivity and peace!
Singh's home has a camphor diffuser that sets a vibrant, homey vibe in the home. It takes away negativity and brings positive energy into the house.
Stunning celeings
Massive lamps, chandeliers, and aesthetic fans add more charm to her swanky abode. Huge walls with photo frames, stunning vases, and a white marble floor are all gorgeous.
For the love of fragrance!
Seems like, apart from collecting art, Singh loves to add good-smelling elements to her home. She not only has diffusers but also an essence stick corner and an art corner to display the best of her collection.
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