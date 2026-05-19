Venkat Prabhu Gifts Vijay The Iconic ‘TN 07 CM 2026’ Number Plate From GOAT
Director Venkat Prabhu recently gifted Vijay the iconic “TN 07 CM 2026” number plate from their film GOAT. The gesture quickly went viral online, with fans calling it a symbolic moment linked to Vijay’s political journey.
Venkat Prabhu Gifts Vijay Iconic ‘TN 07 CM 2026’ Number Plate
Director Venkat Prabhu recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and gifted him the famous “TN 07 CM 2026” number plate used in their 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Photos from the meeting quickly went viral online, with fans celebrating the special moment between the actor-politician and filmmaker.
Number Plate Creates Buzz Among Vijay Fans
The number plate had already become popular among Vijay fans after appearing in GOAT. Many supporters had connected the “CM 2026” reference to Vijay’s political ambitions and the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. After Vijay became Chief Minister, the plate gained even more attention, with many calling it a symbolic and emotional cinematic prediction.
Venkat Prabhu Shares Emotional Meeting Photos
Venkat Prabhu shared pictures from the meeting on social media and expressed happiness over the memorable moment. Fans flooded the comment section with celebratory messages and praised the strong bond between Vijay and the director. The viral gesture has once again brought GOAT into discussion and strengthened excitement among Vijay’s supporters online.
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