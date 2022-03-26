BTS: Desi army goes gaga over band’s 'Namaste, Assalam-u-Alaikum' introduction video

BTS shot a promotional video for their fans from the world over. In this, they folded their hands, bowed their head, and said ‘Namastey’. Check out the video.

BTS enjoys a humungous fan following across the globe, including India. The all-boys band from South Korea has got everyone wanting to learn Korean so that the world cannot simply hymn to their rhymes but also be able to sing their songs. And their following is such that if it is any BTS band member’s birthday, the army will celebrate it big across the globe.

Meanwhile, BTS has reciprocated its love for all its fans that have been going an extra mile for them in showing how much they love the Korean pop band. As a sweet gesture and a way to let their fans know how they love and adore them, BTS shot a promotional video wherein the band’s all seven members greeted their fans in multiple languages.

The video features BTS’s J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, and Jimin greeting their fans in most countries’ languages. From Hola to Oi and Swasdi, they wished their fans in as many languages as possible. But what got the Desi Army excited was when BTS bowed their heads and said ‘Namastey’ with their folded hands. Along with this, they also greeted in Urdu saying ‘Assalamu Alaikum’. Check out their video here:

And of course, the desi ARMY just can’t keep calm since the video, the BTS’s Desi army has not been able to keep calm. One of the social media users wrote: “As as Indian Muslim ARMY I m so happy Namaste n assalamu alaikum from BTS.”

Meanwhile, BTS is presently busy with his tours. The band will be leaving for the United States of America (USA) this month after they wrap up from Seoul. BTS is also expected to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards which is scheduled to take place on April 3.