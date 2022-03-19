Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

    BTS member Jin underwent surgery after hurting his finger. Jin had to visit the emergency room after injuring his finger on March 18.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    BTS member Jin recently injured his fingers and was rushed to the medical emergency room. Now, the BTS' band management team Big Hit Music released an official statement to share band member Jin's health update. 

    BTS member Jin has surgery after hurting his 'left index finger'. The event happened just a few weeks before BTS's April show in Las Vegas. On Saturday, Jin will be released from the hospital. According to the statement, the BTS member would have to wear a cast for some time.

    The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We want to provide you with information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury. During his daily activities, Jin injured his left index finger and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on Friday, March 18."

    Also Read: Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas

    According to the doctors, the statement also had that the surgery went well. Jin has been resting and he will be wearing a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and resume his good health movements. 

    "We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you," the statement added.

    Also Read: Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues

    A few months ago, Jin was tested positive for Covid-19. Big Hit Music published a statement last December 25 telling fans about Jin's health. 

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
