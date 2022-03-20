Watch: BTS’s Jin, Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V; here is why

Check out this hilarious throwback video where Jin, Suga and Jungkook are trying to ignore V from a distance but fail at it miserably.

One of the most popular K-pop bands of all time is the boyband BTS. They have gained massive popularity the world over and their fans, lovingly called the BTS ‘Army’ are always following every bit about them on social media. BTS’s fanbase across the globe increased more especially since the release of Butter, the song that has won a Grammy nomination and is awaiting to bag the award as well.

BTS, a seven-member boyband, include Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM and Jimin. All the squad members share a lovely bonding with one another that they also share on their social media handles at times. And one such moment was when three of the boys were trying to ignore V while a walk but failed miserably.

ALSO READ: BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

We found a cute throwback video of almost five years ago, starring Jin, Suga, Jungkook and V. In this cute video, Suga, Jin and Jungkook tried their best to ignore V but to no avail. The three were walking way ahead when V was shouting from a distance for them but all they did was ignore him. However, they failed at it. Wondering why were they ignoring him and how they fail? Well, have a look at this video here:

Meanwhile, Jin was recently admitted to the hospital and had undergone surgery. Big Hit Music company had issued a statement saying that Jin had injured his finger after which he was rushed to the emergency room on Friday and underwent minor surgery on Saturday.

ALSO READ: BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out

Jin was discharged from the hospital on Saturday itself; the company said that he is presently resting well. The statement also read that he will have to wear a cast for a while. In the meantime, the Army flooded Jin’s social media handles with messages for him to recover soon from the injury.