Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married (Pictures)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are married. According to a recent TMZ report through Metro Entertainment, the pair married in a private ceremony after the Grammys in Las Vegas. The Blink-182 drummer was part of the musical team at the event, and the couple also showed some PDA on the Grammys 2022 red carpet.



Image: Getty Images

According to the article, the pair allegedly strolled into a chapel and exchanged vows at approximately 1:30 AM, mere hours after the artist had ended his concert at the MGM stadium.

The pair was also married by an Elvis impersonator during their impromptu wedding ceremony, according to the publication. According to the report, they were also prepared with their marriage licence, which was then submitted to the chapel owner, who was also a witness at their weddings.

Meanwhile, the couple made certain that no photographs of their private ceremony were taken from the venue and brought their own photographer. Though it has not been revealed whether any Kardashian-Jenner clan members were present at this secret ceremony, the pair intends to organise additional parties in addition to this low-key gathering to mark their union, according to the story.



For the uninitiated, Kourtney and Travis first sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were photographed enjoying dinner dates, but the definitive confirmation came in 2021, and the couple has openly exhibited their love for each other ever since. Soon later, in October 2021, the couple got engaged at a beautiful coastal hotel in Montecito.

Their children did not appear to be present, since Kourtney has three children with former ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old son Mason, nine-year-old daughter Penelope, and seven-year-old son Reign.