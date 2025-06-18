5 WWE Stars Who Could Secure Championship Gold Before June Ends
Title shake-ups could be on the horizon in WWE before June wraps up. Injuries, rivalries, and MITB threats all point to major surprises.
CM Punk May Leave Riyadh as World Champion
The upcoming Night of Champions event could see a massive shift in WWE’s main event. CM Punk is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While Cena is expected to retain, Punk's intent is clear that he wants the title.
The Second City Saint has teased the possibility of ending Cena's reign, and with the match scheduled for June 28, there’s still time for WWE to pull a shocker right at the month's close. Whether WWE goes with a surprise or sticks with predictability remains to be seen.
Giulia Could End Zelina Vega’s US Title Run
The Women’s United States Championship may soon change hands on Smackdown. Giulia recently arrived on the blue brand and has already started circling around Zelina Vega’s title.
Backstage talk hints at a major push for Giulia in the coming weeks, and that likely includes a shot at Vega’s title. If the match is booked for Night of Champions or a Smackdown special before June ends, WWE might use the opportunity to crown the former NXT standout as the new champion.
Seth Rollins May Cash In His MITB Briefcase
Night of Champions will feature a high-profile match between CM Punk and John Cena. But the outcome might not be the final chapter.
Seth Rollins holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and could choose to strike. Regardless of who wins the Punk-Cena clash, a cash-in remains a threat. Rollins reclaiming the gold by cashing in post-match is a real possibility, and if it happens, he’ll close June with the ultimate steal.
Roxanne Perez Could Replace Liv Morgan as Champion
This week’s RAW brought bad news for Liv Morgan, who suffered a legitimate injury. As one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan’s absence puts their titles in doubt.
Rather than vacate the belts, WWE could introduce Roxanne Perez as a stand-in. Similar to how Naomi stepped in for Jade Cargill last year, Perez might team with Raquel to keep the reign going. If that move plays out on RAW, Perez could be holding gold by the end of the month.
AJ Styles May Finally End His Title Drought
It’s been years since AJ Styles last held a singles title in WWE, but that may change soon. He’s set to face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions.
WWE might decide to pull the trigger and reward the veteran. Styles ending Dominik’s reign in Riyadh would mark a fresh chapter for the IC title, and a long-overdue reward for The Phenomenal One.