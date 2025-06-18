Image Credit : Getty

The upcoming Night of Champions event could see a massive shift in WWE’s main event. CM Punk is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While Cena is expected to retain, Punk's intent is clear that he wants the title.

The Second City Saint has teased the possibility of ending Cena's reign, and with the match scheduled for June 28, there’s still time for WWE to pull a shocker right at the month's close. Whether WWE goes with a surprise or sticks with predictability remains to be seen.