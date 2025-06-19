Need a break from the real world? Dive into magical realms, mythical beasts, and epic adventures with these 7 fantasy films on Netflix — perfect for your weekend binge.

Want to escape reality this weekend? Fantasy films are your solution — a combination of fantasy, mythical creatures, and grand adventures elsewhere. Need epic journeys or magical kingdoms? Netflix is equipped with an enormous inventory of fantasy films that match every kind of mood.

7 fantasy films available on Netflix:

Here are 7 fantasy films available on Netflix that you should watch for your weekend binge.

1. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Starring, following the hit book series, is a fairy school for would-be villains and heroes. With impressive visuals and a twist on fairy tales, it's a fast-paced thrill ride for teens and adults.

Why Watch: A fun flip around the usual good-vs-evil tale with an A-list cast.

2. Stardust (2007)

One of the underrated gems, Stardust is a romance fantasy of love, starfalls, and pirates of the skies. With hints of humor and romance, this Neil Gaiman adaptation is adventurous and whimsical.

Why Watch: It's an inspiring fantasy which blends romance and magic so beautifully.

3. Eragon (2006)

Dragons, ancient prophecies, and a young hero on a quest — Eragon is classic high fantasy. While it was received with mixed reviews when it came out, dragon buffs and magical battle enthusiasts will love the world it sets up.

Why Watch: Best for fans of dragon-centric fantasies like Game of Thrones or How to Train Your Dragon.

4. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

An animated prequel action film from The Witcher series, named after the name of the principal character, as well as that of his tutor, Vesemir. Dark, intense and beautifully animated.

Why Watch: Ideal for fans of The Witcher series or anyone who's looking for adult fantasy animation.

5. The Water Man (2020)

A poignant blend of fantasy and reality, The Water Man is a film about a boy on a mission to locate a mythical being in order to save his mom. This beautiful drama interweaves magic realism and family drama.

Why Watch: It's emotional, imaginative, and family-friendly.

6. A Monster Calls (2016)

This dark fantasy-drama follows a boy coping with grief through encounters with a monstrous tree creature. It's stunning to see and actually very emotional.

Why Watch: Not your typical fantasy — it's a tear-jerking, emotional experience.

7. Troll (2022)

This Norwegian fantasy-adventure film brings Nordic mythology to life as a giant ancient monster arises out of the mountains. It's a mix of folklore and monster battle with great special effects.

Why Watch: Think Godzilla vs. Netflix — with a Scandinavian twist.

Fantasy films aren't all about magic — Netflix's fantasies are about flying away from reality, discovering unique worlds, and recapturing awe. If you're in the mood for battles epic in scale and scope, romantic tales of love, or mythical creatures, these 7 Netflix fantasy films are perfect for your weekend marathon.