4 WWE Stars Who May Benefit from Liv Morgan’s Injury Situation
Liv Morgan’s injury could unexpectedly shift WWE’s creative direction. Several stars may now receive the spotlight and key opportunities as a result.
Finn Balor Might Finally Gain Control of Judgment Day
For months, Finn Balor has tried to solidify himself as the true leader of The Judgment Day. However, internal conflict, especially with Liv Morgan has consistently held him back. Tensions between Balor and Morgan were intense on RAW, often boiling over in backstage segments and group confrontations.
With Liv now temporarily sidelined, Balor may face significantly less resistance. He already has JD McDonagh and Roxanne Perez aligning with him, and Raquel Rodriguez also appeared to be warming up to his leadership on RAW. If Liv remains absent, Balor could run the faction entirely on his terms.
Kairi Sane Is Already Picking Up Momentum
Kairi Sane has quietly re-emerged as a serious threat on WWE RAW. In a recent match, Sane secured a victory, albeit by referee decision after Liv Morgan suffered an injury during their match.
While the outcome was unfortunate, Sane now finds herself back in the win column. As part of Damage CTRL, she’s now positioned for more TV time and possibly another run of dominance in the women’s division. The Pirate Princess might just be turning the momentum in her favor again.
Asuka Could Step Into a New Main Event Role
Asuka made her return during the Queen of the Ring tournament and immediately made an impact by defeating Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer. With Liv Morgan out, the dynamic in the women's division could shift, especially concerning IYO SKY's future title defenses.
Many fans expected a SmackDown star to win the tournament, but WWE could pivot and give Asuka the crown instead. That would position her as IYO SKY’s next high-level challenger, which makes perfect sense given their shared history and Asuka’s recent return.
Roxanne Perez May Earn Her First Main Roster Title
Roxanne Perez continues to impress with each appearance. She’s already been a standout in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and she remains deeply involved with The Judgment Day storyline on RAW.
Now, with Liv Morgan likely off TV, Raquel Rodriguez will need a partner to continue defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Given Perez’s ties to the group, and her regular involvement in this ongoing story, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her step into Liv’s spot. If that happens, Roxanne could soon hold her first championship on the main roster.