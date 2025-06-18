Image Credit : Getty

For months, Finn Balor has tried to solidify himself as the true leader of The Judgment Day. However, internal conflict, especially with Liv Morgan has consistently held him back. Tensions between Balor and Morgan were intense on RAW, often boiling over in backstage segments and group confrontations.

With Liv now temporarily sidelined, Balor may face significantly less resistance. He already has JD McDonagh and Roxanne Perez aligning with him, and Raquel Rodriguez also appeared to be warming up to his leadership on RAW. If Liv remains absent, Balor could run the faction entirely on his terms.