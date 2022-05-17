Kourtney Kardashian posts intimate wedding pics with Travis Barker; Kim says ‘Kravis’ forever

Kourtney Kardashian married her fiancé Travis Barker in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday. She then dropped some intimate wedding photos on her Instagram handle.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now a legally married couple! The two were at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday where they were legally pronounced as Mr and Mrs In the wee hours of Tuesday (IST), Kourtney took to Instagram to share some romantic and intimate pictures from their wedding, announcing to the world that they are now a legally wedded couple. In April last month, Kourtney and the Blink 182 got married in Los Angeles. However, their marriage was not a legal one.

It happened so that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were attending the Grammy Awards 2022 in Los Angeles. After their PDA on the red carpet and post the awards ceremony, the couple reportedly got married at a chapel. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are now legally married

However, their legal marriage was held only on Sunday, after which they have officially become husband and wife. ALSO READ: Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

Returning to their post-wedding pictures, Kourtney Kardashian was seen in a pretty white dress and a hooded veil. The white slip-on wedding dress highlighted her curvy assets of Kourtney while also showing her long legs. She completed her look with black stilettoes. Travis Barker, on the other hand, wore a black suit.

Interestingly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkey’s photoshoot was done inside a black vintage car. It appears to be the same vintage beauty that Kourtney gifted to Travis last year on his birthday.

Sharing the images on her Instagram handle, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “Till death do us part". The pictures included a snap of ‘just married’ hanging at the back of the car while Kourtney and Travis Barker are passionately kissing each other in the backdrop.

Another picture shows Kourtney Kardashian laying inside the car with her legs up on the seat. She struck a sexy pose for the camera while Travis Barker was missing from this one.

